Covid 19 Cases Karnataka and Bengaluru | State reports 28,723 fresh cases with 14 deaths

Bengaluru, Jan 14: Karnataka on Friday reported 28,723 fresh Covid-19 cases, 3,718 higher cases than the previous day. In Bengaluru alone, 20,121 new infections were detected in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate stands at 12.98 per cent and the state has 1,41,337 active cases. Over 1.01 lakh active cases are in the state's capital alone.

In the last 24 hours, 3,105 patients recuperated from the illness and 14 deaths were reported. The state recorded the highest testing since the beginning of the pandemic with 2.21 lakh tests being conducted today, as per state health minister Dr Sudhakar K.

It is for the third consecutive day where the state has reported over 20K cases. On January 12, Karnataka registered 21,390 cases with 10 deaths and 1,541 recoveries and on the following day, 25,005 fresh cases were recorded with eight deaths and 2,363 recoveries.

In view of rising Covid-19 cases, the government has taken several measures including imposing weekend lockdowns and night curfews.

As the cases are high in Bengaluru, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike on Thursday announced that an entire apartment complex will be declared 'containment zone' for a minimum of 7 days in case of more than 3 Covid cases are detected.

Issuing an advisory to housing societies and apartment complexes, the civic body has also stated that all residents will be tested, and detailed contact tracing and surveillance will be done.

Story first published: Friday, January 14, 2022, 18:13 [IST]