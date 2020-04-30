COVID-19 cases in India rise to 33,050, death toll at 1,074

New Delhi, Apr 30: India's Covid-19 tally breached to 33,050 on Thursday while the death toll rose to 1,074. The country recorded the number of active cases 23,651 while 8,325 have been cured.

It can be seen that India has registered a record jump of 71 deaths in 24 hours.

Country's doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in the last three days slowed down to an average of 11.3 days with only 0.33 per cent people on ventilator support, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday.

Vardhan said the total testing capacity for the coronavirus would be increased to 1 lakh per day soon.

The minister also said 288 government labs and 97 private lab chains with around 16,000 sample collection centres were operational around the country and together they were testing around 60,000 samples per day.

The Union home ministry on Thursday relaxed the norms for travel of stranded migrant workers, tourists, students and others to facilitate their return home.

Meanwhile, USA witnessed more than 2,000 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of death due to COVID-19 to 61,656.