COVID-19 cases in India nears 50,000, death toll at 1,694

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, May 06: The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,694 and the total number of cases climbed to 49,333 in the country on Wednesday, registering 126 deaths in last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said.

As many as 2,958 cases have been registered in past 24 hours and 1,456 patients have been cured or discharged.

13, including 11 BSF jawans test positive for coronavirus in Tripura

Maharashtra and Gujarat continued to register maximum fresh cases on Wednesday, with the former registering 15,525 positive cases following 617 deaths.

According to reports, over 30 vaccines in India are in the stages of development to combat Covid-19. Some of these are advancing to the trial stages.

Meanwhile, over 3 lakh Indians have registered in Gulf countries for being evacuated by the Indian government. Also, the govt is to evacuate stranded Indians from UK and US.