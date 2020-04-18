COVID-19 cases cross 600 mark in AP

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Amaravati, Apr 18: Coronavirus cases surged past the 600 mark in Andhra Pradesh, touching 603 on Saturday as 31 more tested positive to the infection in the last 24 hours, the health department said.

The coronavirus toll increased to 15 as one patient died in Krishna district, which also registered 18 fresh cases in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday, a health bulletin said.

Coronavirus outbreak: Rajasthan reports two more fatalities due to COVID-19

Krishna now has an aggregate of 70 cases.

NEWS AT 3 PM, APRIL 18th, 2020

Also, 7 more patients got cured and discharged from hospitals, taking the total to 42, it added.