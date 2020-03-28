  • search
    COVID-19: Case of negligence registered against MP journo who attended Kamal Nath presser

    New Delhi, Mar 28: A case has been registered against a journalist from Madhya Pradesh for taking part in a press conference and putting several others at risk.

    The journalist from Bhopal had attended a press conference of Kamal Nath before he resigned as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh. A case of negligence has been registered against him.

    File photo of Kamal Nath
    His daughter had returned from London and was suspected to have coronavirus. He attended the press conference despite this and put several lives at risk.

    Officials have said that those who came in contact with the journalist should remain in home isolation for 14 ays. In case anyone of them experience any symptom, then they should contact the coronavirus control room the officials also said.

    Saturday, March 28, 2020, 11:28 [IST]
