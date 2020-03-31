States ramp up search for Nizamuddin-linked suspected COVID cases; cleric booked

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 31: States have launched a nationwide search on Tuesday for participants of a huge religious gathering held earlier this month in south Delhi's Nizamuddin area, that has become the hotspot of coronavirus epidemic in the country.

Several fresh cases of infection were reported on Tuesday from Delhi, Maharashtra, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir and Bihar, among other places, taking the nationwide tally past 1,400 with at least 45 deaths, as per figures announced by government officials in different states.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against Maulana Saad and others of the Tableeghi Jamaat for organising the religious congregation at south Delhi.

The case was filed under the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897, and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for violation of government directions given to the management of Markaz of Basti Nizamuddin, regarding restrictions on gatherings, including social distancing for prevention and treatment of Covid-19 infection.

Centre seeks SC directive to media on publication of coronavirus related news

Earlier, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has said 441 people who attended a religious event in Delhi's Nizamuddin have been taken to hospitals with coronavirus symptoms.

Kejriwal said 1,107 people, who attended religious congregation in Nizamudddin West, have been quarantined.

He said that out of 97 cases of coronavirus in the city, 24 were those who took part in the congregation earlier this month.

Kejriwal slammed the organisers of the religious gathering saying it was "highly irresponsible" on their part to hold such an event at a time when thousands have died in other countries due to the pandemic.