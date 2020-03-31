COVID-19: Case filed against Maulana of Tableeghi Jamaat that organised Nizamuddin meet

India

New Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 31: A case has been registered against Maulana Saad and others of the Tableeghi Jamaat for organising the religious congregation at south Delhi's Nizamuddin that has become the hotspot of coronavirus epidemic in the country.

The case was filed under the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897, and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for violation of government directions given to the management of Markaz of Basti Nizamuddin, regarding restrictions on gatherings, including social distancing for prevention and treatment of Covid-19 infection.

Earlier, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has said 441 people who attended a religious event in Delhi's Nizamuddin have been taken to hospitals with coronavirus symptoms.

Kejriwal said 1,107 people, who attended religious congregation in Nizamudddin West, have been quarantined.

He said that out of 97 cases of coronavirus in the city, 24 were those who took part in the congregation earlier this month.

Kejriwal slammed the organisers of the religious gathering saying it was "highly irresponsible" on their part to hold such an event at a time when thousands have died in other countries due to the pandemic.