    COVID-19 brings leaders of all religious faiths together

    Coimbatore, Apr 04: Religious leaders and people of different faiths and communities here came together on Friday under the banner 'Our City Coimbatore-Faith Communities' to support each other during the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

    "During COVID-19 pandemic, we continue to cooperate and follow the Tamil Nadu government's advisory, offer comfort and prayers to our believers and the city at large and keep all places of worship closed: temples, churches, mosques, Jain Mandirs and the Gurudwaras so that crowding is avoided and physical isolation is followed," a joint statement said here.

    The leaders decided to support and serve vulnerable families with warm meals, shelter and medical support and reiterated the wisdom that Tamil tradition hastaught - 'Koodi Valnthal Kodi Nanmai (live together, crores of goodness), it said.

    As people of faith and as people of goodwill, we gather today for this unique Inter-faith Moment of Hope and Solidarity.

    Scientists say coronavirus could spread through talking and breathing

    The signatories include the Maruthachala Adigaklar of Perur Math Pontif, Kumaraguru Swamigal, Dr. L. Thomas Aquinas, Roman Catholic Bishop, Diocese of Coimbatore, Timothy Ravinder Bishop CSI, Moulavi Alhaj, Abdul Raheem, president, Coimbatore, Nilgiris & Tirupur districts, Jmaathaluma, among others.

    Saturday, April 4, 2020
