YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Monsoon Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Covid-19: Brazil suspends Bharat Biotech's Covaxin clinical trials

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Hyderabad, July 24: Brazilhas suspended the clinical studies of Bharat Biotech''s COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin following termination of the company''s agreement with its partner there, the South American Country''s health regulator said.

    Covid-19: Brazil suspends Bharat Biotechs Covaxin clinical trials

    Bharat Biotech on Friday announced cancellation of the MoU it signed with Precisa Medicamentos and Envixia Pharmaceuticals LL.C for its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for the Brazilian market. The termination of the pact comes after the deal with the Brazilian government for supply of 20 million doses of the vaccine landed in controversy and attracted investigation by authorities in that country.

    Bharat Biotech terminates deal with Brazil's Precisa to supply CovaxinBharat Biotech terminates deal with Brazil's Precisa to supply Covaxin

    ''In the Coordination of Clinical Research at Anvisa (Copec/GGMED) determined this Friday (23/7) the precautionary suspension of clinical studies of the Covaxin vaccine in Brazil.

    The suspension was carried out as a result of a statement from the Indian company Bharat Biotech Limited International, sent to Anvisa on Friday (23/7), Anvisa, the Brazilian health regulator, said on Friday.

    Precisa Medicamentos was Bharat Biotechs partner in Brazil, providing assistance, guidance and support with regulatory submissions, licensure, distribution, insurance and conduct of phase III clinical trials, among others. Following the graft allegations, the Brazilian government has suspended Covaxin''s order temporarily.

    More CORONAVIRUS News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    Story first published: Saturday, July 24, 2021, 10:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 24, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X