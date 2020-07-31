COVID-19: BMC to start 2nd phase of sero survey in Mumbai

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Mumbai, July 31: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will begin the second phase of its COVID-19 sero-survey from August 10, Additional Commissioner Suresh Kakani, said.

The civic-body conducted the first phase in R-North, M-West, and F-North wards of Mumbai, surveying 6,936 people.

"We'll start the second phase in the same...areas to understand the community in those specific areas better," Kakani added.

Mumbai Sero-survey: 57% in slums, 16% in non-slums exposed to coronavirus

The financila capital city crossed the 5-lakh mark for testing Covid-19 samples this week, recording the single-day highest of 11,643 tests conducted in Wednesday.

The total number of tests conducted so far is 5.05 lakh.

On Thursday, Mumbai recorded 1,109 fresh cases and 60 new deaths, taking the city's case tally to 111,991 and toll to 6,247.

The number of discharged patients in Mumbai was 85,327 with a recovery rate of 76.11 per cent and active cases stood at 20,123.

The fatality rate was 5.57 per cent and doubling rate is 72 days. One hot spot that has shown signs of drastic improvement, Dharavi, recorded only two new cases on Wednesday, bringing the area's case count to 2,545 of which 2,212 have been discharged.