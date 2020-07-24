COVID-19: Bengaluru civic body seals 2 flats with tin sheets; Later issues apology

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

Bengaluru, July 24: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike on Thursday came under sharp criticism from various quarters after its staff members sealed two flats with tin sheets as a measure to ensure home quarantine of the family of a COVID-19 patient.

The matter came to light after another resident shared pictures of the sealed flats on Twitter.

"BBMP sealing done in our building for a confirmed Covid case. Lady with 2 small children, next door neighbours are an aged couple. What if there is a fire, BBMP Commissioner? Understand the need for containment, but this is an extremely dangerous fire hazard - please address urgently," Satish Sangameswaran tweeted.

He said apart from the fire hazard, it also makes it difficult for the emergency response team set up within the apartment to supply groceries and other essential commodities.

Recovered 50-year-old Delhi cop tests positive again, raises question if coronavirus can reinfect?

Following public outrage, BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad apologised for the behaviour of the staff members and asked officials to remove the tin sheets.

"I have ensured removal of these barricades immediately. We are committed to treat all persons with dignity. The purpose of containment is to protect the infected and to ensure uninfected are safe," Prasad tweeted.

"We are committed to address any issues that result in stigma. Apologies for the over enthusiasm of the local staff," he added.