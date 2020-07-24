YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    COVID-19: Bengaluru civic body seals 2 flats with tin sheets; Later issues apology

    By PTI
    |

    Bengaluru, July 24: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike on Thursday came under sharp criticism from various quarters after its staff members sealed two flats with tin sheets as a measure to ensure home quarantine of the family of a COVID-19 patient.

    The matter came to light after another resident shared pictures of the sealed flats on Twitter.

    Bengaluru civic body seals 2 flats with tin sheets
    Bengaluru civic body seals 2 flats with tin sheets

    "BBMP sealing done in our building for a confirmed Covid case. Lady with 2 small children, next door neighbours are an aged couple. What if there is a fire, BBMP Commissioner? Understand the need for containment, but this is an extremely dangerous fire hazard - please address urgently," Satish Sangameswaran tweeted.

    He said apart from the fire hazard, it also makes it difficult for the emergency response team set up within the apartment to supply groceries and other essential commodities.

    Recovered 50-year-old Delhi cop tests positive again, raises question if coronavirus can reinfect?

    Following public outrage, BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad apologised for the behaviour of the staff members and asked officials to remove the tin sheets.

    "I have ensured removal of these barricades immediately. We are committed to treat all persons with dignity. The purpose of containment is to protect the infected and to ensure uninfected are safe," Prasad tweeted.

    "We are committed to address any issues that result in stigma. Apologies for the over enthusiasm of the local staff," he added.

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus bengaluru

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue