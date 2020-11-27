YouTube
    Covid-19: Beginning 2021, India to produce 100 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine

    New Delhi, Nov 27: Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and pharma firm Hetero have agreed to produce over 100 million doses per year in India of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, Russia's sovereign wealth fund said in a statement.

    RDIF, Hetero agree to produce over 100 mn doses of Sputnik V vaccine in India

    The parties intend to start the production of Sputnik V in the beginning of 2021, it added.

      Oxford Astra Zeneca's vaccine error | What happens to India trials? | Oneindia News

      Currently Phase III clinical trials are approved and are ongoing in Belarus, the UAE, Venezuela and other countries. Phase II-III trials are taking place in India, RDIF said.

