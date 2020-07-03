  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    COVID-19: Asymptomatic patients can recuperate in isolation at home

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 03: The Centre has revised the guidelines to allow asymptomatic patients to recuperate in isolation at their homes.

    "In view of a large number of asymptomatic cases being detected, the current guidelines have been extended to asymptomatic positive cases also besides very mild and pre-symptomatic cases," the Centre also said in the revised guidelines.

    COVID-19: Asymptomatic patients can recuperate in isolation at home

    Elderly patients aged more than 60 years and those with co-morbid conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, chronic lung/liver/ kidney disease, the cerebrovascular disease shall only be allowed home isolation after proper evaluation by the treating medical officer, it further stated.

    Odisha to start plasma therapy to treat COVID-19 patients

    The revised guidelines said that the home isolation has to be prescribed by the treating doctor after being satisfied that the patient does not require hospital care. However patients suffering from immune-compromised status as seen in HIV infected individuals, transplant recipients or patients undergoing cancer therapy will not be eligible for home isolation, the revised guidelines further stated.

    Revised guidelines:

    Download File Download

    Download File Download

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus patients

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue