    COVID-19: Assam becomes first state to import PPE kits directly from China

    By
    |

    Guwahati, Apr 16: Assam on Wednesday directly imported personal protective equipment (PPE) kits from China to beef up stock of the commodity needed to combat COVID-19.

    Himanta Biswa Sarma
    Himanta Biswa Sarma

    "Indian government as well as many countries across the world has been procuring PPE kits from China. We are the first state government to import the kits directly from China," Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said after receiving the cargo at the airport.

    "This has removed a big hurdle for us as we were buying PPE kits in small numbers are there was a worry about their continued availability. We will soon distribute these kits to our healthcare workers," he added.

    With this, Assam became the first state in the country to directly import PPE kits. from China.

    Meanwhile, two persons were discharged from a hospital in Assam on Wednesday after they were found to have recovered from COVID-19.

    The wife of a COVID-19 patient tested positive for the disease in the state, taking the tally in the state to 32, Sarma said. The 32 cases include one who had died of the disease.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 16, 2020, 1:38 [IST]
