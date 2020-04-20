COVID-19: All you need to know about lockdown relaxation rules in your state

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 20: As India completed 26 days of the nationwide lockdown on Sunday, COVID-19 cases stood at 13,295 while 2,301 people have been cured and discharged, and one patient has migrated.

The central government on Sunday said that selective relaxations will be given to non-containment zones in India after April 20 midnight, however, strict restrictions will continue in districts declared Covid-19 hotspots.

COVID-19 lockdown relaxation: What is prohibited from April 20 and what is open

In-line with the centre's order, several states have decided to continue with the lockdown till May 3, while some states have given relaxation to the people.

Here are the orders issued by respective state governments

Maharashtra:

Maharashtra, which has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in India issued guidelines for limited relaxation of restrictions for the period between April 20 and May 3.

Farm-sector activities along with truck repair garages and eateries (dhabas) along highways will be exempted from the lockdown.

BMC has also been allowed to carry out necessary work including filling of potholes and laying of water supply lines is alowed.

Uttar Pradesh

No relaxation in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Lucknow till May 3.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has also been allowed to resume construction activities in the state while abiding by safety precautions.

Delhi

Restrictions will not be relaxed anywhere in the national capital at least till May 3. The Delhi government has identified 78 containment zones to date.

These areas have been sealed and no person is being allowed to either enter or exit these containment zones. Police and local administration are facilitating doorstep delivery of essential items to the residents in these areas.

Punjab

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said that a curfew will remain in force across the state till May 3.

Apart from essential services, only farmers involved in wheat procurement and those concerned with farming activities have been exempted from these restrictions.

Kerala

The state has been classified into red, orange (A & B), and green zones. While red zones continue to remain under lockdown owing to their identification as high-risk areas, limited restrictions have been relaxed in orange-A and orange-B zones while public transport such as auto-rickshaws will be allowed to operate locally while abiding by certain rules in green areas

Telangana:

Telangana announced that the ongoing lockdown in the state will continue till May 7 without any relaxations.

The existing lockdown rules, including night curfew, would continue to be in force and it would be implemented in a tough manner.

Services of food delivery apps would not not be allowed from Monday. There is, however, no problem, with services of grocery supply through apps.

The government orders the landlords of houses to defer the rent for March, April and May and not to collect interest for having deferred the payment of rent.

Karnataka

The Karnataka government on Sunday issued fresh orders to continue the stringent lockdown measures issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs till the midnight of April 21.

The government is considering lockdown relaxation after April 21, and the state cabinet that is scheduled to meet on Monday is likely to discuss this.

Jammu and Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir Administration has decided to allow the limited conditional activity in the union territory following the ease of lockdown from April 20.

These include units involved in manufacturing basic food processing activities, packed food processing items, pharmaceuticals, disinfectants and detergents, agro-chemicals, pesticides, cattle and poultry feed, packaging material, cold storages, packaged drinking water and cotton masks.

The government order says that the "manufacturing within industrial units" would also be allowed on "case to case" basis in areas of medical and health infrastructure manufacturing, IT and IT enabled services, print and electronic media, data and call centres for government activity, E-commerce companies, courier services, cold storage and warehouses, private security services.

Hotels, lodges and motels that are accommodating the persons stranded due to lockdown or the employees of medical and emergency services or used as quarantine

facilities will be open.

The goernment has put certain conditions for these units to operate. This includes that a gathering of 10 or more people should be discouraged, seating should be at least six feet away and work in shifts to avoid overcrowding.

The employees above 65 years of age, those with co-morbidities and parents who have children of less than five years of age should be encouraged to work from home.

Haryana

The Haryana government has devised a system to allow selected industries to function in the period between April 20 and May 3. A few industries that do not fall into red zones will be allowed to resume operations.

Farmers who will receive a text message from the state government will be permitted to transport their produce to mandis.

While shops and dhabas along highways have also been added in the list of exemptions, these will be closely monitored by the state government.

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday that activities related to construction, agriculture, road repairs, and labour-related work that falls under the MGNREGA will be allowed to resume from Monday.

No exceptions will be made in Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain and other cities that have reported large numbers of Covid-19 cases.

Himachal Pradesh:

No interstate or inter-district movement will be allowed even after April 20.

Bihar

Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Sunday said that work on close to 40,000 projects in the state will begin in over 8,000 of the state's panchayats from April 20. The state government aims to employ over five lakh labourers for the pending projects.

For government offices in the state, employees have been divided into Group A, Group B and Group C. While those in Groups A and B will have to be present in the office on working days, 33 per cent of employees in Group C (including contractual worker) will have to report to their respective offices.

Chhattisgarh

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that limited economic activities will resume in the state from April 20 onwards.

These include labour-work under MNREGA among others.