COVID-19: AIFO reaches out to 893 families with survival kits

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Apr 30: AIFO, a non-governmental organisation has been doing a commendable job during these difficult times, when the world is coping with the coronavirus.

The daily labourers, migrant workers, their families, persons with disabilities and those affected by leprosy -- AIFO has supplied family survival kits to these persons. These are the families that have no BPL cards and live in slums, villages, rural and semi-urban areas.

Centre allows movement of stranded migrant workers, students and tourists with conditions

A majority of them are migrant workers, daily labourers and dependant on the daily wages. The coronavirus lockdown has affected these persons the most and they are in dire need of food, shelter and clothing.

AIFO says that it received and distributed 713 family survival kits from the Coronacare Bangalore. Each kit costing Rs 10,000 has 10 kgs of rice, 5 kgs of atta, 2 kgs dal, 1 kg of Bengal gram and detergents.

With the support of Customs and GST staff of Karnataka AIFO also reached out to 395 families affected by leprosy and families with disabled persons and children. AIFO reached out in the following districts- Kalburgi district-75, Ananthapur district- 45, Raichur district-

50, Malavalli - 125 Bellary - 50 and rural Raichur district-50.

In addition to this AIFO also reached out to 498 families in Bitakhal tea garden, Karimganj and Assam. In all 893 families received family survival kits. These kits would help an average family survive for 2 weeks.

Coronavirus crisis: Health workers battle against death while dealing with COVID-19 patients

Dr Prasad, one of the trustees is also organising the distribution of cooked food from his apartment in Bengaluru. Each family in the Shree Ram apartment prepares 10 packets of food every day. So far they have distributed 12,600 food packets.

AIFO appeals to the public, volunteers, CSR leaders, corporate sector, interested individuals, networks, collaborators to join hands with them in this critical situation.