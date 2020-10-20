COVID-19: A further slide in active cases

Daily cases below 50,000

In another achievement, the percentage active cases have fallen below 10per cent. The total positive cases of the country today are less than 7.5 lakh (7,48,538) and comprise merely 9.85per cent of the total cases.

Active cases:

This is the result of collaborative, focussed and effective action by States/UTs under the Centre's strategy of comprehensive and high countrywide testing, prompt and effective surveillance and tracking, quick hospitalization and effective adherence of the Standard Treatment Protocol issued by the Union Government.

This success also owes to the selfless service and dedication of doctors, paramedics, frontline workers and all other COVID-19 warriors across all parts of the country.

Slide in active cases:

The slide in active cases in supplemented by an exponential rise in recoveries. The total recovered cases have crossed 67 lakhs (67,33,328). The difference between active cases and recovered cases is consistently increasing and stands at 59,84,790 today.

69,720 patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours. The national Recovery Rate has further grown to 88.63per cent.

Recoveries:

78per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs .

Maharashtra continues to lead with more than 15,000 single day recoveries followed by Karnataka with more than 8,000 recoveries.

Cases in states and UTs:

75per cent of the new confirmed cases are from 10 States and UTs. Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala contribute more than 5,000 to the new confirmed cases.

587 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. Of these, nearly 81per cent are concentrated in ten States/UTs. The deaths are below 600 for second consecutive day.

Maharashtra has reported the maximum single day deaths (125 deaths).

New deaths:

India is the only country with the highest recoveries and continues to have one of the lowest fatality rates globally. Today it stands at 1.52per cent. These have in tandem resulted in consistent slide in the active cases.