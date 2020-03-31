  • search
    COVID-19: 72 fresh cases in Maharashtra; tally rises to 302

    Mumbai, Mar 31: In a huge single-day spike in the number of coronavirus cases, 72 more persons have tested positive for the virus over the last 24 hours. The state has now recorded 302 coronavirus infections, since the virus first emerged in the country on Jan 30.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Out of the 72 people, most number of cases were recorded in Mumbai. The maximum city has recorded a total of 151 COVID-19 cases so far.

    Followed by Pune, that has 48 confirmed cases. Thane district has recorded 36 cases, 25 in Sangli, 16 in Nagpur 8 in Ahmednagar, 4 in Yavatmal, 3 in Buldhana, Satara and Kolhapur have recorded 2 each.

    Aurangabad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Gondia, Jalgaon and Nashik have recorded 1 case each.

    Maharashtra announced a cut in salaries for for government employees under which the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and Cabinet ministers will take a 60% pay cut. The deduction, however, would not apply to those involved in essential services.

    X