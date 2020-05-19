  • search
    COVID-19: 7.1 cases per lakh population in India

    New Delhi, May 19: The COVID-19 fatality rate per million in Gujarat and Maharashtra was more than four times that of the national average.

    The data analysis by economist Shamika Ravi, who was the member of the Prime Minister's Advisory Council says that Gujarat recorded a fatality rate of 10.33 per cent, while in the case of Maharashtra it is 9.81 per cent per million population.

    On Monday, India recorded 5,242 coronavirus cases and the death toll stood at 157. India has about 7.1 cases per lakh population. The world average is 60 cases per lakh population.

    The Health Ministry has recorded an improvement in recovery rate with 2,715 patients cured in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate was 38.29 per cent. The ministry said that Spain reported 494 cases per lakh population. This is the highest followed by the US, which has 431 cases per lakh population. In Italy it is 372, while in the case of US it is 361 coronavirus cases per lakh population.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 19, 2020, 10:23 [IST]
