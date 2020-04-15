COVID-19: 38 hot spots declared in Bengaluru

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Apr 14: Bengaluru's local civic body BBMP has declared 38 wards in the city as hotspots in fight against the noval coronavirus.

"This number can change depending on whether or not people from other wards test positive in the days to come," said Randeep Dev, Special Commissioner, BBMP. In south zone of the city, as many as 12 wards have been identified as hotspots.

The wards that have been identified include Aramane Nagar, Radhakrishna Temple, Malleshwaram, JC Nagar, Hoodi, CV Raman Nagar, Hoysala Nagar, Domlur, Sampangiramanagar, Adugodi, Jnana Bharathi, Bapuji Nagar, Padarayanapura, JP Nagar, VV Puram, Hombegowda Nagar, Hadagoor, Suddaguntepalya, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Katriguppe, Goruguntepalya, Madiwala, HSR Layout, Shakambari Nagar, Chikkalasandra, Konanakunte, Anjanapura, Hemmigepura, Garudachar Palya, Sanjaynagar, Maruthi Seva Nagar, Ramaswamy Palya, Vasanth Nagar and Sudhama Nagar .

Earlier today, the Karnataka government welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to extend the lockdown till May 3, saying it would be strictly implemented in the state.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa appealed to the people to voluntarily co-operate with the government to contain the spread of COVID-19 virus.