  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    COVID-19: 38 hot spots declared in Bengaluru

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Apr 14: Bengaluru's local civic body BBMP has declared 38 wards in the city as hotspots in fight against the noval coronavirus.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "This number can change depending on whether or not people from other wards test positive in the days to come," said Randeep Dev, Special Commissioner, BBMP. In south zone of the city, as many as 12 wards have been identified as hotspots.

    The wards that have been identified include Aramane Nagar, Radhakrishna Temple, Malleshwaram, JC Nagar, Hoodi, CV Raman Nagar, Hoysala Nagar, Domlur, Sampangiramanagar, Adugodi, Jnana Bharathi, Bapuji Nagar, Padarayanapura, JP Nagar, VV Puram, Hombegowda Nagar, Hadagoor, Suddaguntepalya, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Katriguppe, Goruguntepalya, Madiwala, HSR Layout, Shakambari Nagar, Chikkalasandra, Konanakunte, Anjanapura, Hemmigepura, Garudachar Palya, Sanjaynagar, Maruthi Seva Nagar, Ramaswamy Palya, Vasanth Nagar and Sudhama Nagar .

    Earlier today, the Karnataka government welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to extend the lockdown till May 3, saying it would be strictly implemented in the state.

    Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa appealed to the people to voluntarily co-operate with the government to contain the spread of COVID-19 virus.

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus bengaluru

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 15, 2020, 0:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 15, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X