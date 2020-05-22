  • search
    COVID-19: 278 police personnel test positive in 48 hours in Maharashtra

    Mumbai, May 22: 278 police personnel in Maharashtra have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 48 hours.

    The total number of positive cases in Maharashtra Police is now 1,666 including 1,177 active cases, 473 recovered and 16 deaths.

    In the last 48 hours, a number of 278 Maharashtra Police personnel are reported to have contracted coronavirus.

    Lockdown 4.0: Maharashtra divided into red and non-red zones; Here's what's open, What's closed

    Meanwhile, 1,12,008 cases have been registered under IPC 188 in Maharashtra so far during the nationwide lockdown.

      823 people have been arrested for attacking police in the time of the lockdown.

      Also, a total of 69,046 vehicles have been seized for violating the rules.

      Meanwhile, Maharashtra continues to be the worst hit state in the country with 41,642 positive cases following more than 1,500 deaths.

      Further, the state is going through the extended lockdown that will remain in force till May 31 as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of coronavirus.

