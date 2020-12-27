COVID-19: 18,732 new cases take India's virus tally to 1,01,87,850

YouTube
    New Delhi, Dec 27: India's COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 1,01,87,850 with 18,732 new cases in a day, while 97,61,538 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 95.82 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

    The death toll climbed to 1,47,622 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 279 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.

    The COVID-19 case fatality rate was registered at 1.44 per cent.

    There are 2,78,690 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 2.73 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

    According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 16,81,02,657 samples have been tested up to December 26 with 9,43,368 samples being tested on Saturday.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 27, 2020, 10:18 [IST]
