    COVID-19: 12 more fatalities reported in UP

    Lucknow, June 29: The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh increased to 672 after 12 more fatalities were reported, a senior state government official said on Monday.

    With 685 people testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 22,828, officials said.

      "So far, as many as 672 COVID-19 patients have died in the state, Additional Chief Secretary Medical and Health Amit Mohan Prasad said.

      Plasma bank to be set up in Delhi for treatment of COVID-19 patients: Kejriwal

      "As many as 685 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported from the state, he told reporters.

      Prasad added that the count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 6,650, while as many as 15,506 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, and have been discharged.

      He also said that on Sunday, as many as 22,378 samples were tested in the state.

      Story first published: Monday, June 29, 2020, 17:17 [IST]
