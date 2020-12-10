Covaxin vaccine to be available in first quarter of next year: Bharat Biotech

Explained: Why people vaccinated against COVID-19 still need to wear mask?

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 10: Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin will be available in the first quarter of next year.

"With safety and efficacy data, Covaxin will be available in the first quarter of next year to the categories and the first responders according to the plan that government of India is embarking upon for phased vaccination," said Suchitra Ella, joint managing director of Bharat Biotech on Wednesday.

Over 60 foreign envoys on Wednesday visited Hyderabad-based leading biotech companies Bharat Biotech and Biological E Limited, and were briefed about India's indigenous efforts to develop COVID-19 vaccines including ongoing clinical trials as well as manufacturing capacity.

Australian High Commissioner Barry O''Farrell, who was part of the visiting delegation, called the pharmaceutical research and manufacturing as "impressive".

Ella said,"the development and clinical evaluation of Covaxin marks a significant milestone for novel vaccinology in India.

Asserting that Covaxin has garnered interest from several countries worldwide for supplies and introduction, she said,"it is an honour to have with us to day all the distinguished ambassadors of various countries. It not only makes us proud but also reminds us that the world is looking up to India in the common fight against the deadly pandemic."

On Monday, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech became the third vaccine manufacturer to apply to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use authorisation for its indigenously-developed vaccine, named Covaxin.

After detailed deliberations on Bharat Biotech's proposal for emergency authorisation, the SEC recommended that the firm should present the safety and efficacy data from the ongoing phase-3 clinical trial in the country for further consideration.

The candidate of Bharat Biotech still undergoing large scale Phase 3 clinical trials and the data from the combined Phase 1/2 trials is not public yet.