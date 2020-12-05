Covaxin is a 2-dose schedule, says Bharat Biotech after Anil Vij tests positive for Covid-19

New Delhi, Dec 05: After Haryana minister Anil Vij has tested positive for the coronavirus days after participating in the trial of coronavirus vaccine Covaxin, Bharat Biotech has given a statement saying the vaccine has been designed to be efficacious when people receive both doses.

Covaxin clinical trials are based on a two-dose schedule, given 28 days apart. The vaccine efficacy will be determined 14 days post the 2nd dose, added Bharat Biotech.

"The phase-3 trials are double-blinded and randomized, where 50% of subjects (participants in the trial) receive vaccine & 50% of subjects receive placebo," said the pharmacy company as reported by ANI.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Vij said that those who have come in close contact with him are advised to get themselves tested for coronavirus.

"I have been tested Corona positive. I am admitted in Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt. All those who have come in close contact to me are advised to get themselves tested for corona."

Earlier, Vij had offered to be the first volunteer in the phase three trials for the potential coronavirus vaccine Covaxin. This is India's first Phase 3 efficacy study for a coronavirus vaccine, and the largest Phase 3 efficacy trial ever conducted.

Covaxin, a potential vaccine against the novel coronavirus, is being developed indigenously by Bharat Biotech along with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The vaccine maker had earlier announced that it successfully completed an interim analysis of Phase 1 and 2 trials and is working on Phase 3 trials.