Courts being used to settle political scores: CJI Bobde

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 28: Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde made an oral observation in which he stated that the court is aware that political parties use the forum to settle political scores.

The remarks were made during the hearing of a petition filed by a BJP leader who had sought a CBI probe into the deaths of three of his party workers in West Bengal.

Objecting to the petition, senior advocate, Kapil Sibal said that the court must examine if a member of a political party could really file public interest petitions.

Justice Bobde said that this was a phenomenon the court has seen on both sides of the political divide. We are conscious that the Opposition parties are also using the forum of this court. The argument goes for both sides, Justice Bobde also said.