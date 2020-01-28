  • search
    Courts being used to settle political scores: CJI Bobde

    New Delhi, Jan 28: Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde made an oral observation in which he stated that the court is aware that political parties use the forum to settle political scores.

    The remarks were made during the hearing of a petition filed by a BJP leader who had sought a CBI probe into the deaths of three of his party workers in West Bengal.

    Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde
    Objecting to the petition, senior advocate, Kapil Sibal said that the court must examine if a member of a political party could really file public interest petitions.

    Nirbhaya: Convicts lawyer move court again, may lead to delay in execution

    Justice Bobde said that this was a phenomenon the court has seen on both sides of the political divide. We are conscious that the Opposition parties are also using the forum of this court. The argument goes for both sides, Justice Bobde also said.

    S A Bobde chief justice of india political parties

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 7:42 [IST]
