    Court to pronounce the order on D K Shivakumar's bail plea on Sep 25

    New Delhi, Sep 21: The Delhi Special Court will pronounce the order on Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar's bail plea in the money laundering case on 25th September, after the conclusion of arguments of prosecution and defence lawyers on Saturday.

    D K Shivakumar

    Shivakumar's counsels conclude the argument. Court to fix the date to pronounce verdict on bail plea on 25th September.

    Earlier, following a special court in Delhi granting permission, family members of Shivakumar were allowed to visit him on Friday till 11.30 am in the morning. Shivakumar, who is in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody since September 3 is in Tihar jail, in connection to a money laundering case.

    Shivakumar was shifted to Tihar Jail from RML hospital in New Delhi on Thursday. He was taken to jail following doctors' report on his health condition.

    Earlier, D K Suresh was restricted from meeting Shivakumar in Tihar jail on Thursday.

    CBI court remands D K Shivakumar to judicial custody till Oct 1.

    While opposing the bail application of the Congress leader in a money laundering case, the ED on Thursday said just by paying the tax on it, he cannot turn his tainted property into untainted one.

    Advertising at a session court in New Delhi, the ED said Shivakumar may influence the persons who are in knowledge of his "grave offence" of money laundering and are yet to be examined.

    DK Suresh meets brother DK Shivakumar in Tihar jail

    ED has earlier grilled the Karnataka Belagavi MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar and Shivakumar's daughter Aishwarya Shivakumar in connection with Shivakumar's money laundering case.

