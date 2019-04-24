  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Court stays NBW against Kejriwal, Sisodia, Yogendra Yadav in 2013 defamation case

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 24: A Delhi court on Wednesday stayed non-bailable warrants against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav in a criminal defamation case of 2013.

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File photo.

    Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal passed the order after lawyers for the three leaders sought cancellation of the NBWs.

    The court said it will take up the main matter on April 29.

    Lawyer Surender Sharma had filed the defamation complaint against these leaders.

    The petitioner had pleaded that his candidature from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was cancelled in 2013 at the last moment and was published in various newspapers in a defamatory manner.

    Kejriwal hits out at Pragya Thakur over her comments on 26/11 martyr Karkare

    On October 14, 2013, the complainant claimed that articles in leading newspapers carried "defamatory, unlawful and derogatory words used by the accused persons" which have lowered his reputation in the Bar and the society.

    Opposing the complaint, the AAP leaders had submitted that cancellation or allotment of an election ticket is the prerogative of the party and the complainant had not divulged correct information as to the cases pending against him.

    On the basis of the complaint, the trial court had earlier sought their presence before it in the matter.

    It had, however, granted bail to Kejriwal, Sisodia and Yadav after they had appeared before it in pursuance to summonses against them.

    lok-sabha-home

    More ARVIND KEJRIWAL News

    Read more about:

    arvind kejriwal delhi court aam aadmi party manish sisodia

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue