Court stays NBW against Kejriwal, Sisodia, Yogendra Yadav in 2013 defamation case

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 24: A Delhi court on Wednesday stayed non-bailable warrants against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav in a criminal defamation case of 2013.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal passed the order after lawyers for the three leaders sought cancellation of the NBWs.

The court said it will take up the main matter on April 29.

Lawyer Surender Sharma had filed the defamation complaint against these leaders.

The petitioner had pleaded that his candidature from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was cancelled in 2013 at the last moment and was published in various newspapers in a defamatory manner.

On October 14, 2013, the complainant claimed that articles in leading newspapers carried "defamatory, unlawful and derogatory words used by the accused persons" which have lowered his reputation in the Bar and the society.

Opposing the complaint, the AAP leaders had submitted that cancellation or allotment of an election ticket is the prerogative of the party and the complainant had not divulged correct information as to the cases pending against him.

On the basis of the complaint, the trial court had earlier sought their presence before it in the matter.

It had, however, granted bail to Kejriwal, Sisodia and Yadav after they had appeared before it in pursuance to summonses against them.