    Court sentences man to 14-years in prison for acid attack during Holi festival

    Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Dec 22: A local court on Saturday sentenced a man to 14-years in prison for throwing acid on seven persons and injuring them in Ramgarh district during Holi festival three years ago.

    Court sentences man to 14-years in prison for acid attack during Holi festival
    Representational Image

    Additional Sessions Judge Om Prakash convicted 27- year-old Rajwar Sao of Tajwar Tola area under section 307 (attempt to murder) and 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code, public prosecutor R B Rai said.

    An FIR was filed with the Gola police station and the subsequent investigation found that Sao threw acid on a group of people, injuring seven of them, on March 24, 2016, Rai said.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 22, 2019, 10:54 [IST]
