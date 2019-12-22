Court sentences man to 14-years in prison for acid attack during Holi festival

Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Dec 22: A local court on Saturday sentenced a man to 14-years in prison for throwing acid on seven persons and injuring them in Ramgarh district during Holi festival three years ago.

Additional Sessions Judge Om Prakash convicted 27- year-old Rajwar Sao of Tajwar Tola area under section 307 (attempt to murder) and 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code, public prosecutor R B Rai said.

An FIR was filed with the Gola police station and the subsequent investigation found that Sao threw acid on a group of people, injuring seven of them, on March 24, 2016, Rai said.