Court seeks report from Taloja jail after 23 yr old undertrial in drug case misses exam

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Mumbai, Oct 10: A special court has sought report from Navi Mumbai's Taloja jail after undertrial Abdel Basit Parihar, 23, couldn't take an online exam despite court's order.

Prison authorities said there was no internet service in the jail due to technical difficulty, Parihar's father told the court.

Notably, Parihar was arrested in the alleged drug case along with 20 others, including Rhea Chakraborty.

Parihar was arrested on September 3, and his bail application had been rejected by the Bombay High Court earlier this week.

Parihar is an architecture student in a city college. He had been given permission by the court to attend an online exam on Thursday.

Special Judge G B Gurao directed the superintendent to file a report as to why Parihar was unable to appear for his online exam.