YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Court seeks report from Taloja jail after 23 yr old undertrial in drug case misses exam

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Oct 10: A special court has sought report from Navi Mumbai's Taloja jail after undertrial Abdel Basit Parihar, 23, couldn't take an online exam despite court's order.

    Prison authorities said there was no internet service in the jail due to technical difficulty, Parihar's father told the court.

    Court seeks report from Taloja jail after 23 yr old undertrial in drug case misses exam
    Representational Image

    Notably, Parihar was arrested in the alleged drug case along with 20 others, including Rhea Chakraborty.

    Parihar was arrested on September 3, and his bail application had been rejected by the Bombay High Court earlier this week.

    Parihar is an architecture student in a city college. He had been given permission by the court to attend an online exam on Thursday.

    Parihar's father informed the court that his son could not give the exam on Friday, as prison authorities claimed there was no internet service in the jail due to technical difficulty.

    Special Judge G B Gurao directed the superintendent to file a report as to why Parihar was unable to appear for his online exam.

    More JAIL News

    Read more about:

    jail

    Story first published: Saturday, October 10, 2020, 15:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 10, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X