  • search

Court refuses to hear petition of engineering student who had 17 compartments

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Chandigarh, Nov 27: A B-Tech student, who has 17 compartments and took admission in the engineering college in 2009, had approached the court to allow him one more attempt to clear exams, but the court refused to hear his plea, said reports. The student took admission in NIT Kurukshetra in 2009 and was awarded the compartments during four years of the degree course.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The court further asked how the student would clear all exams in one attempt when he was not able to clear them in so many years.

    An engineering course is of four year, so the student should have completed it by 2013. But, if a student fails in exams then the duration of the course gets extended as the student will have to clear all the exams before getting degree.

    Also Read | Engineers Day 2018: Significance, Why is it celebrated?

    Different universities have different rules concerning the maximum limit that can be given to student to clear all pending exams.

    The court said the expenses incurred by the government during this period were manifold compared to the fees that he paid, said an India Today report.

    The Punjab and Haryana High Court also reportedly said not to waste its time.

    Read more about:

    exams chandigarh engineering

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 27, 2018, 17:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 27, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue