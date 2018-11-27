Court refuses to hear petition of engineering student who had 17 compartments

Chandigarh, Nov 27: A B-Tech student, who has 17 compartments and took admission in the engineering college in 2009, had approached the court to allow him one more attempt to clear exams, but the court refused to hear his plea, said reports. The student took admission in NIT Kurukshetra in 2009 and was awarded the compartments during four years of the degree course.

The court further asked how the student would clear all exams in one attempt when he was not able to clear them in so many years.

An engineering course is of four year, so the student should have completed it by 2013. But, if a student fails in exams then the duration of the course gets extended as the student will have to clear all the exams before getting degree.

Different universities have different rules concerning the maximum limit that can be given to student to clear all pending exams.

The court said the expenses incurred by the government during this period were manifold compared to the fees that he paid, said an India Today report.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court also reportedly said not to waste its time.