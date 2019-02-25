Court orders ED to provide hard copies of documents to Robert Vadra

New Delhi, Feb 25: A Delhi Court on Monday ordered the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to provide copies of documents, based on which the agency is probing the cases against Robert Vadra, to him.

Delhi's Patiala House Court has directed the ED to provide both soft and hard copies of documents seized by it during raids to Vadra's legal team within 5 days, said reports. On December 7 last year, the agency had carried out raids at Vadra's offices at Delhi.

The Enforcement Directorate has provided digital copy of documents to Vadra's counsel in connection with money laundering case.

Meanwhile, Vadra has sought stay in interrogation until the documents relating to the case are provided to him. The Patiala House Court would hear this plea at 2 pm today (February 25).

Vadra is facing probe in cases relating to purchase of alleged illegal assets abroad and an alleged land scam in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

Robert Vadra's counsel KTS Tulsi has reportedly alleged that Enforcement Directorate wants to rush the case as elections are approaching.

Vadra, who is the brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, had said in the application moved by him on Saturday that the ED has been interrogating him based on seized documents and, therefore, their copies should be provided to him.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to provide documents to Vadra.

Vadra has appeared before the ED for questioning on multiple occasions in Delhi and Jaipur. The court had on February 16 extended the interim bail granted to Vadra till March 2.

Vadra had filed an anticipatory bail application in the case linked to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million pounds. The property is allegedly owned by him. The agency had earlier said it has received information about various new properties in London which allegedly belong to Vadra, including two houses of five and four million pounds, each, six other flats and more properties.

Vadra has denied the allegation of possessing illegal foreign assets and termed it a political witch-hunt against him. He has said he is being 'hounded and harassed' to subserve political ends.