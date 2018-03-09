Court orders Delhi Police to present CCTV footage of Delhi Chief Secy office

Tis Hazari Court in Delhi on March 9 ordered the Delhi Police to preserve the CCTV footage of fifth floor of the Delhi Secretariat - office of the Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash.

The court gave this order on the application of Delhi Minister Imran Hussain, who was assaulted by a mob on February 20 at the Delhi Secretariat.

Hussain's application stated that he was assaulted as a result of a conspiracy in the room of the Delhi Chief Secretary in the Secretariat.

It further stated that assaulters were seen on the fifth floor of the Secretariat before the assault and demanded the conspiracy angle to be probed.

The court also directed the Delhi Police to ensure a fair investigation in the matter and submit the status report before the court during the next date of hearing.

OneIndia News

