Court orders attachment of Zakir Naik’s Mumbai properties

By
    Mumbai, Oct 12: A special NIA court has ordered the attachment of five properties belonging to controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik.

    The properties are located in the Mazgaon area of Mumbai.

    Also Read | Suspected follower of Islamic preacher Zakir Naik arrested from Mumbai on rape charges

    Owing to a pending Non-bailable Warrant against accused Zakir Naik, NIA made a request to Special NIA Court to declare him a Proclaimed Offender.

    On 15 June 2017, the Court issued a proclamation under section 82 of CrPC against Zakir Naik.

    Also Read | MEA refuses to share details on extradition request of Zakir Naik to Malaysia

    Subsequently, NIA sought order of the NIA Court to attach the properties of Zakir Naik. The Special NIA Court has now ordered the attachment of following five properties of the absconding accused Zakir Naik :-

    • Shop No. A-103, ad-measuring 1360 sq. ft. in the A wing of the building known as "Crystal Residency", on the land bearing Plot No. 65-A, C.S. No. 137 of Mazgaon Division, Mumbai-400 010.
    • Flat number B-1005, in Jasmin Apartments (Jasmine Co-operative Housing Society Ltd.), 65-B, Dockyard Road, Mazgaon, Mumbai-400 010.
    • Flat No. B-1006, in Jasmin Apartments (Jasmine Co-operative Housing Society Ltd.), 65-B, Dockyard Road, Mazgaon, Mumbai-400 010.
    • Flat No. 1701, ad-measuring 649 sq. ft. in building known as "Maria Heights" situated at 16, Belvedere Road on land bearing C.S. No. 135 and 136 of Mazgaon Division, Mazgaon, Mumbai-400 010.
    • Flat No. 1702, ad-measuring 942 sq. ft. in building known as "Maria Heights" situated at 16, Belvedere Road on land bearing C.S. No. 135 and 136 of Mazgaon Division, Mazgaon, Mumbai-400 010.

    Story first published: Friday, October 12, 2018, 18:17 [IST]
