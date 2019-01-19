  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Court order on Gilgit-Baltistan: India lodges protest with Pakistan

    By Smriti Pathak
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 19: India on Friday summoned the deputy high commissioner of Pakistan and lodged a strong protest on a recent order by Pakistan Supreme Court extending its jurisdiction over Gilgit-Baltistan.

    Court order on Gilgit-Baltistan: India lodges protest with Pakistan

    The Pakistani official was conveyed that the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir, which also includes the so-called 'Gilgit-Baltistan', "has been, is and shall remain an integral part of India", the ministry of external affairs said.

    Also Read | On Pakistan's Gilgit-Baltistan order, China remains mum

    In an order, the Pakistan Supreme Court has said that its jurisdiction and power extend to Gilgit-Baltistan.

    "The deputy high commissioner of Pakistan was summoned today and a strong protest was lodged on recent order by Supreme Court of Pakistan on the so-called 'Gilgit-Baltistan' which is an interference in India's internal affairs," the MEA said.

    It also said Pakistan was asked to immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation.

    "Pakistan government or judiciary have no locus standi on territories illegally and forcibly occupied by it. Any action to alter the status of these occupied territories by Pakistan has no legal basis whatsoever," the MEA said in a statement.

    Also Read | Gilgit-Baltistan Order: Pak rejects India's objection but faces domestic protests

    It said India rejected such continued attempts by Pakistan to bring material change in these "occupied territories and to camouflage grave human rights violations, exploitation and sufferings of the people living there".

    In the order, the Pakistan Supreme Court has also asked the federal government in Pakistan to promulgate a new law within a fortnight to grant more rights, including fundamental human rights, to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

    Read more about:

    india pakistan summoned protest pakistan supreme court gilgit baltistan

    Story first published: Saturday, January 19, 2019, 6:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 19, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue