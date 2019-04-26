Court likely to deliver verdict on Asaram's son Narayan Sai in rape case today

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Surat, Apr 26: A Surat sessions court is likely to pronounce its verdict in a rape case against convicted self-styled godman Asaram's son Narayan Sai.

The verdict is expected on Friday in the 11-year-old case.N arayan Sai and Asaram have been accused of rape by two sisters in Surat.

While Narayan Sai has been accused of raping the younger sister after identifying the locations, the elder sister has alleged that she was raped by Asaram.

Rape case accused Narayan Sai seeks bail to contest UP polls

The court has produced 53 witnesses against Narayan Sai in the case, prompting him to go underground when the case was registered. He was later arrested in 2013 on the Delhi-Haryana border, two months after the FIR was registered.

Sai has also been accused of trying to bribe jail officials of Rs 13 crore, but has managed to get a bail in the bribery case.

Narayan Sai, also known as Narayan Prem Sai is the son of Asaram Bapu. He is currently imprrisoned in Lajpor jail on charges of rape of a lady in Surat and is undergoing a trail.

Surat Fact Check ELECTORS 14,84,068 8,03,829 MALE

6,80,239 FEMALE

N/A TRANSGENDER + More Details