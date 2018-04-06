Court proceedings and judgements should be pronounced in local languages, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Friday while asserting that Indian languages should be prioritised.

Speaking at an event here, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief cited various examples and said that foreign languages cannot translate the emotions and feelings of Indian languages appropriately.

Since India is now independent, therefore people should also get the freedom to have court proceedings and pronouncement of judgements in their native languages, Bhagwat said.

"Mother tongue (local language) should be the language of law," Bhagwat said, while advocating the use of region-specific language in court proceedings and pronouncements of judgements.

In India, Indian languages should be used in courts and if there is a need, a software should be developed for that, he said.

Use of local languages may incur additional costs, but at the same time expenses are also there for using English, he argued.

"We all should do all our work in Indian languages. And one Indian language should be used for all practical purposes. It can be selected with consensus," he said at the event organised by the Bhartiya Bhasha Abhiyaan on the theme 'Ma, Matrubhumi aur Matrubhasha Ka Koi Vikalp Nahi -- Janta Ko Janta Ki Bhasha Mein Nyay'. The movement is supported by the RSS.

PTI

