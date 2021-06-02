YouTube
    Court in Dominica begins hearing of Mehul Choksi's plea over his extradition to India

    New Delhi, June 02: In a recent development, fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi's court hearing has begun in Dominica over his extradition to India.

    Earlier, Antigua Prime Minister Barbuda Gaston Browne made a sensational claim, saying Choksi travelled with his girlfriend to Dominica, but he was caught. The PM has also requested the Dominican authorities to directly deport Choksi back to India.

    In an interview with a news agency, Mehul Choksi's wife Priti Choksi said, "Woman was known to my husband, she would visit my husband when she came to Antigua. From what I have understood from people who have met her, the woman shown on media channels is not the same woman that they knew as Barbara."

    "My husband has many health issues. He is an Antiguan citizen & enjoys all rights, protection as per Antigua and Barbuda constitution. I've full faith in the rule of law of the Caribbean nations. We await his safe and rightful return to Antigua at the earliest," Priti Choksi told news agency.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 2, 2021, 20:16 [IST]
    X