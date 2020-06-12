Court grants bail to student facing sedition over slogan at anti citizenship law protest

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, June 11: Just hours after the sessions court rejected the bail plea of a student accused in a sedition case, a magistrate court here has granted bail to Amulya Leona.

Earlier the sessions court had rejected the bail plea filed by Amulya on the ground that she would abscond. However the 5th ACMM court later granted her bail. The bail was granted on the ground that the police had fwiled to file the chargesheet in the mandated 90 days time.

The incident occurred on February 20 in the city during a rally which was held to protest against the amended citizenship law. While rejecting the plea, the sessisons court had earlier observed that if bail is granted to Amulya Leona Noronha, she may involve herself in similar offences which would affect peace at large.

Amulya was booked under charges of sedition and promoting enmity between groups. Her friends however said that she was trying to convey a message of universal humanity by chanting zindabad in the name of all nations, including Pakistan and India.