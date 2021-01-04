YouTube
    Mathura court fixes Jan 15 for hearing plea for removal of Shahi Idgah mosque

    By
    |

    Mathura, Jan 04: A Mathura court has fixed January 15 for hearing a plea filed by Hindu Army, an organisation seeking the removal of Shahi Idgah mosque located near Krishna Janmabhoomi temple here. This is the third suit filed in the case.

    Shahi Idgah mosque

    The earlier suits were filed by advocate Hari Shankar Jain and others; and by Lucknow resident Manish Yadav, in the court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) Neha Bhadhauria.

    "January 15 has been fixed as the next date of hearing in the case by Judge Neha Bhadauria," advocate Shailendra Singh said.

    The plea was earlier listed for hearing on December 22. It, however, could not be taken up for hearing due to the death of Mathura Bar Association member.

    The judge then slated January 4 for hearing in the case.

    mathura

    Story first published: Monday, January 4, 2021, 20:01 [IST]
