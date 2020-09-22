Court extends Rhea Chakraborty's judicial remand till Oct 6

YouTube
    Mumbai, Sep 22: A special court here on Tuesday extended till October 6 the judicial custody of actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probing the drug angle in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

      Chakraborty was produced before special judge G B Gurao who extended herjudicial custody, said special public prosecutor Atul Sarpande. Other accused arrested in the case will be produced in court on Wednesday, he said.

      No bail, Rhea to remain in jail

      The special court on September 11 rejected bail pleas of Chakraborty, her brother Showik, and others in the case, noting that there was no "reasonable ground" at present for not connecting the accused with the crime.

      Rajput was found hanging in his residence in suburban Bandra on June 14. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is separately probing a case against Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting the 34-year-old actors suicide.

