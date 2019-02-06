Court extends interim protection from arrest to Vadra's aide till Feb 16

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Feb 6: Delhi's Patiala House Court extended the interim protection of Manoj Arora, a close aide of Robert Vadra, till 16 February in money laundering case against him. His interim protection ended on Wednesday.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had lodged the money laundering case against Arora after his role came up during the probe of another case by the Income Tax Department under the newly-enacted Black Money Act and tax law against absconding arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari.

It said the London-based property was bought by Bhandari for GBP 1.9 million and sold in 2010 for the same amount despite incurring additional expenses of approximately GBP 65,900 on its renovation. The property -- located at 12, Bryanston Square -- worth 1.9 million pounds, is allegedly owned by Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.