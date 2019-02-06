  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Court extends interim protection from arrest to Vadra's aide till Feb 16

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 6: Delhi's Patiala House Court extended the interim protection of Manoj Arora, a close aide of Robert Vadra, till 16 February in money laundering case against him. His interim protection ended on Wednesday.

    Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra. PTI file photo
    Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra. PTI file photo

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had lodged the money laundering case against Arora after his role came up during the probe of another case by the Income Tax Department under the newly-enacted Black Money Act and tax law against absconding arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari.

    Also Read | Kolkata top cop to appear before CBI at Shillong on Friday

    It said the London-based property was bought by Bhandari for GBP 1.9 million and sold in 2010 for the same amount despite incurring additional expenses of approximately GBP 65,900 on its renovation. The property -- located at 12, Bryanston Square -- worth 1.9 million pounds, is allegedly owned by Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

    Read more about:

    robert vadra money laundering case enforcement directorate

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 15:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue