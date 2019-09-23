Court dismisses self-styled godman Asaram Bapu plea in sexual assault case

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 23: A Jodhpur High Court on Monday dismissed self-styled godman Asaram Bapu plea for suspension of the sentence imposed on him for raping a minor girl.

The godman was convicted in the case on March 2018 and was sentenced to life in jail.

Two Surat-based sisters had lodged separate complaints against Asaram and his son Narayan Sai accusing them of rape and illegal confinement among other charges.

The godman had requested the court that his case be heard on a priority due to his poor health and old age.

Asaram had challenged his conviction in the case, for which the hearing was scheduled for Monday.

Asaram has spent about six years in prison and the appeals which have been pending hearing date back to seven to eight years, which means he will have to wait until the appeals listed before his are disposed of.