  • search
Trending Hyderabad Encounter Unnao Jharkhand
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Court awards lifer for man who murdered brother

    By
    |

    Palghar, Dec 08: A local court has sentenced a 55-year-old man from Maharashtra's Palghar district to imprisonment for life for murdering his elder brother in 2016 over a property dispute.

    Court awards lifer for man who murdered brother
    Representational Image

    Palghar district court Judge D H Keluskar recently convicted Chandar Lahange under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for killing Sakharam Lahange with a wooden log at his farm house in Dokphodepada hamlet on February 28, 2016, and handed him imprisonment for life.

    For killing wife, farmer gets life imprisonment

    In his order, the judge noted that prosecution proved the charges of murder against Chandar Lahange beyond reasonable doubt, Additional Public Prosecutor Sunil Sawant said on Saturday.

    The two brothers used to quarrel often over sharing the ancestral property, a farm land, the court was told.

    The court examined eight witnesses, including the mother of the brothers duo, during the trial.

    More LIFE IMPRISONMENT News

    Read more about:

    life imprisonment murder

    Story first published: Sunday, December 8, 2019, 9:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 8, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue