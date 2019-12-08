Court awards lifer for man who murdered brother

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Palghar, Dec 08: A local court has sentenced a 55-year-old man from Maharashtra's Palghar district to imprisonment for life for murdering his elder brother in 2016 over a property dispute.

Palghar district court Judge D H Keluskar recently convicted Chandar Lahange under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for killing Sakharam Lahange with a wooden log at his farm house in Dokphodepada hamlet on February 28, 2016, and handed him imprisonment for life.

In his order, the judge noted that prosecution proved the charges of murder against Chandar Lahange beyond reasonable doubt, Additional Public Prosecutor Sunil Sawant said on Saturday.

The two brothers used to quarrel often over sharing the ancestral property, a farm land, the court was told.

The court examined eight witnesses, including the mother of the brothers duo, during the trial.